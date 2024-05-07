Watch CBS News
Suburban man charged with bank robbery, leaving his 9-month-old son at home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban Chicago man charged for bank robbery, leaving infant at home
Suburban Chicago man charged for bank robbery, leaving infant at home 00:38

CHICAGO CBS) — A man is charged with not only robbing a bank in northwest suburban McHenry but also leaving his 9-month-old son at home. 

Police said the robbery happened at the Huntington Bank on Bull Valley Road and Crystal Lake Street.

They said before 11 a.m. Monday, 36-year-old Peter Sova passed a note to the bank teller while holding what the teller thought was a gun. He left the bank, but police found him in a nearby field.

Police also found Sova's son at home and took him into protective custody.

They notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, who released the child to his mother.

