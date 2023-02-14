5 candidates for mayor join Leaders Network monthly meeting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several candidates for mayor are meeting with Chicago faith leaders Tuesday morning on the West Side, two weeks ahead of Election Day.

Brandon Johnson, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Willie Wilson, Sophia King, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot took turns speaking at the monthly meeting of The Leaders Network, a coalition of West Side faith and community leaders.

The meeting kicked off at the Columbus Park Refectory, where candidates took turns addressing West Side voters; and issues like crime, schools, and policing.

"It is well past time that we disrupt and destroy this tale of two cities, and usher in a better, stronger, safer Chicago," said Johnson.

Wilson, whose son was shot and killed at the age of 20, said, "A lot of the parents today have people that has been killed by gun violence, and nobody getting caught."

"That's a problem to me. It should be for everybody in here," Wilson said.

As we inch closer to Election Day, we can expect to see candidates making more stops like this, hoping to earn the support of voters as early voting is now open across all 50 wards in the city.