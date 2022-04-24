Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hosts third gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hosted a third gas giveaway across the area Saturday, and lots of drivers lined up to fill up.

They started at 7 a.m..

The Chicago Police Department an the Office of Emergency Management and Communications coordinated with Wilson to keep traffic flowing. There was one entry and one exit point at each station.

Sixteen gas stations in Chicago and 11 in the suburbs were expecting up to 400 cars each.

Drivers were told they could be waiting in line as long as four to five hours, but it looked like many felt it was well worth the wait.