Lightfoot testifies for more funding to have Chicago's lead water lines removed

Lightfoot testifies for more funding to remove Chicago's lead water lines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to get more money for Chicago to remove its lead water lines.

She's testifying Thursday along with other Great Lakes mayors at a federal field hearing on the Infrastructure Act.

The hearing on lead line removal and water equity in Great Lake cities is being held in Milwaukee.

The panel includes federal and state officials who decide how the money from the Infrastructure Act gets distributed.