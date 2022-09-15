Watch CBS News
Local News

Lightfoot testifies for more funding to have Chicago's lead water lines removed

/ CBS Chicago

Lightfoot testifies for more funding to remove Chicago's lead water lines
Lightfoot testifies for more funding to remove Chicago's lead water lines 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to get more money for Chicago to remove its lead water lines.

She's testifying Thursday along with other Great Lakes mayors at a federal field hearing on the Infrastructure Act.

The hearing on lead line removal and water equity in Great Lake cities is being held in Milwaukee.

The panel includes federal and state officials who decide how the money from the Infrastructure Act gets distributed.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 10:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.