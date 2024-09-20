Alderman: Mayor Johnson asks Chicago schools CEO Martinez to resign, Martinez says no

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson asked for Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez's resignation this week, but Martinez refused, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said Friday.

Hopkins said Johnson asked for Martinez's resignation Thursday night, and Martinez said no, the alderman told CBS News Chicago on Friday. Martinez has two years left on his contract, which was approved by the Chicago Board of Education after he was appointed in 2021.

Ultimately, the board makes the final call on firing its CEO—but the mayor's opinion casts a very long shadow.

CBS News Chicago contacted other members of the City Council Friday with their reaction to the development. Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) said he absolutely supports Martinez, and a spokesperson said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) also supports the CEO. Other alderpeople did not immediately have a comment.

Martinez was selected by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and ran the district through much of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports have been floating around for weeks that Mayor Johnson—a former Chicago Teachers Union employee—wanted to oust Martinez.

Independent experts have said this is all about leverage as high-stakes teacher contracts are being hammered out.

In an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune last month, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates—Mayor Johnson's old boss—wrote: "In the corporate world, a CEO is charged with the financial health of the company. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez saw the fiscal cliff that the end of federal COVID-19 relief funds signified and sat on his hands as he drove the district over the edge."

Martinez is being targeted by the union over his unwillingness to support high-interest loans to support teacher raises, as the CTU works on a new contract.