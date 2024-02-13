Mayor Johnson cancels controversial Chicago gunshot detection system

Report says ShotSpotter has "little impact"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson won't renew the city's controversial contract with ShotSpotter, making good his promise to end the gunshot detection system.

The contract will expire on Friday, and the city will stop using the technology on Sept. 22.

"Moving forward, the City of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime," the city said in a statement.

Last week, a leaked internal report from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's Office revealed that the system has "minimal return on investment" regarding holding shooters accountable.

The Cook County States Attorneys' data reinforced concerns the CBS 2 Investigators have been reporting on for years.

According to the report, which the Cook County State's Attorney's Office confirmed was an internal report produced this fall, only 1% of shooting incidents end in a ShotSpotter arrest. In comparison, 92% of shooting incidents are unrelated to ShotSpotter.

That means that ShotSpotter costs Chicago $217,368.42 for every person arrested in a ShotSpotter shooting incident.

From there, the report says most ShotSpotter arrests are for probationary crimes.

The Cook County Public Defender's Office also reviewed the report and said they've long had questions of reliability.

"Although we have been successful in litigating several cases involving Shotspotter, we are unable to determine how many innocent people have been falsely accused at the hands of this technology," Public Defender Sharone R. Mitchell Jr's office said.

While police have applauded the technology, Chicago's $49 million contract with SoundThinking, the company behind ShotSpotter, has been in the crosshairs of community activists for years.

When Chicago's three-year, $33 million contract with ShotSpotter ended in 2021, the CBS 2 investigators discovered it had been quietly extended another two years for $9 million per year.

Then, last June, Johnson extended the contract for another year for another $10 million.

Two police officers died when they were hit by a South Shore train after responding to a ShotSpotter report in 2018.

After the gunfire detection technology picked up the sound of gunfire, the officers were the first to arrive on the scene near 101st and Dauphin.

Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo made their way onto the train tracks in search of a shooter

In a freak accident, according to body camera footage, they moved out of the path of one train and right into the path of a South Shore locomotive coming up from behind.

South Shore Line trains are electric, so they run quieter than many other trains.

An investigation later determined that a man was test-firing a gun that he had found in an alley.