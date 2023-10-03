Once again, activists call for Mayor Johnson to get rid of ShotSpotter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A story the CBS 2 Investigators have been following for years: The city of Chicago's ongoing ShotSpotter contract.

It's an expensive gunshot detection system.

Mayor Brandon Johnson promised to rid of it during his campaign but has yet to do so.

On Tuesday, activists called for Mayor Brandon Johnson to cancel the contract with ShotSpotter before he announces his first city budget.

"We have over 3,000 signatures from residents saying that we need to get this racist and harmful technology out of our communities. ShotSpotter is very harmful, just like all gunshot technology is inherently harmful. And all police surveillance is harmful," said activist Nathan Palmer.

Last summer, the mayor's signature approved giving over $10 million more to ShotSpotter.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Johnson has deep concerns about the gunshot detection system and will make a final decision on its role with Chicago when the contract ends next February.