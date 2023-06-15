Despite promise not to, Chicago's Mayor extends ShotSpotter contract for more than $10M

Despite promises not to, Chicago's Mayor extends ShotSpotter contract for more than $10M

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ShotSpotter -- it's an expensive gunshot detection system CBS 2 has been investigating for years.

During the campaign for Chicago's mayor, newly-elected Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to get rid of it.

But he just signed on the dotted line to pump even more money into it. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging for answers.

CBS 2 finally heard from Mayor Johnson's office very late Thursday. A spokesperson said the mayor did not physically sign the approval, nor was he notified about the intended use of his e-signature.

"It feels quite ridiculous," said Lucy Parsons Labs.

Stakeholders across the city were shocked to see this: Mayor Brandon Johnson's signature dated June 9 on an agreement to spend nearly $10.2 million more on the ShotSpotter technology that he vowed to do away with on the campaign trail.

On his "Brandon For Chicago" website it was still listed under his public safety and police reforms: "End the ShotSpotter contract."

"A significant portion of Johnson's momentum before entering into office. It's driven by grassroots support that followed an enthusiastic commitment at the time to end this contract following the election. I think we've seen that the current administration has been back peddling quite a bit."

Alejandro Ruizesparza is with Lucy Parsons Lab, a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against the city of Chicago, alleging that unfounded alerts lead to illegal stops and false charges.

"So whatever this payment means in terms of ShotSpotter moving forward, we're disappointed that the city is continuing to put money into this when there are so many greater needs in the city and better uses for this money."

And Jonathan Manes authored the original 2021 MacArthur Justice Center study that found the overwhelming majority of ShotSpotter alerts turn up nothing, while disproportionately impacting communities of color.

"It's really troubling. Over and over, this contract has been extended in the dark without public comment," Manes said.

According to city records, the payment covers a contract extension that former Mayor Lori Lightfoot approved last year, bringing the contract's total value with SoundThinking (the recently changed name of the company) to $49 million.

Ruizesparza said Chicago residents should care about the quiet extension because:

"People are told this technology is helping them be safer. But the reality of it is that our Black, Brown and poor communities are being put into a greater danger as a result," Ruizespara said.

CBS 2 has repeatedly asked the Mayor's office for an explanation for how this happened.

Mayor Johnson's office said the administration is now reviewing procedures for contract approvals like this one.

CBS 2 asked for a sit-down interview with Johnson to better explain what happened here but that request was denied.

A spokesperson would only say the mayor has been consistent. And that he has deep concerns about the efficacy and cost of Shotspotter, and will make a final decision on it at the end of the current extension, which runs through February 2024.

In a statement from Mayor Johnson's office:

The current administration is now reviewing DPS procedures for such approvals. As it pertains to the Shotspotter contract, the mayor has been consistent. He has deep concerns about the efficacy and cost of Shotspotter, and will make a final decision on its role in the city's public safety strategy at the end of the Lightfoot administration's extension in February 2024.

SoundThinking said it does not publicly comment on the internal contracting or procurement processes of any client.