Embattled Mayor Henyard talks about "respect" at Dolton, Illinois Village Board meeting

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Fireworks erupted at a village board meeting in south suburban Dolton Wednesday night.

Embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard spoke out after public comments, addressing "respect" at the meeting.

"You have to give respect in order to get it," Henyard said. "A lot of you come to this mic talking about nothing—and when I say nothing, you're talking about Tiffany Henyard. That means you really are fans of mine and I appreciate that, and because normally, you would come up here and talk about the business as it relates to our village. But not one of you talks about any business that relates to our village."

Last month, Henyard announced she is running for another term as mayor of Dolton.

Henyard has frequently clashed with a majority of the Dolton Village Board of Trustees. Several board members have accused her of financial mismanagement. The FBI is also conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated.

Earlier this year, the board hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard's handling of village finances. A preliminary report released by Lightfoot in August found the village is more than $3.5 million in the hole. Lightfoot also raised questions about the village's use of credit card spending, saying receipts are rarely provided.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza also has said Henyard's administration has refused to get an audit done, or communicate with the state agency tasked with the job of watching over government spending.