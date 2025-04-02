Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson picks Anthony Quezada as next 35th Ward alderman

Mayor Brandon Johnson has picked Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada to replace Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as the new alderman of the 35th Ward on the Northwest Side.

Quezada was one of two candidates interviewed by the mayor's search committee, which included several 35th Ward community leaders. Five people applied for the job, but only two submitted complete applications – Quezada and Daniel Tobon, an entrepreneur and Army veteran.

"I am honored to receive this appointment to represent the people of the 35th Ward as our next alderman," Quezada said in a statement. "Our neighborhoods deserve bold, principled leadership, and I am ready to continue building a ward and city that prioritizes working families, strengthens public services, and empowers our neighbors."

Ramirez-Rosa stepped down as alderman last month after Johnson chose him as the new head of the Chicago Park District.

The move to replace Ramirez-Rosa with Quezada is no surprise. Before he was elected as a Cook County Commissioner in 2022, Quezada served for six years as Ramirez-Rosa's constituent service director. He was also the 35th Ward Democratic Committeeman from 2020 to 2022.

Quezada was the youngest and first openly gay Latino to be elected to the Cook County Board of Commissioners when he was elected in 2022.

The mayor praised Quezada for a number of progressive initiatives during his time on the county board, including passage of the county's paid leave ordinance, which requires most employers in the Cook County suburbs to provide up to 40 hours of paid leave per year.

"The 35th Ward deserves a progressive champion with a proven track record to lead in this moment," Johnson said in a statement. "Anthony is a lifelong Chicagoan who embodies the values of the 35th Ward, and I have no doubt that he will be a tremendous advocate for his community."

Quezada must be confirmed by the City Council, and the mayor has scheduled a special meeting for Monday to consider Quezada's appointment.