Mayor Brandon Johnson supports Chicago school board president candidate Hilario Dominguez despite allegations

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is supporting an embattled candidate for school board president despite allegations of sexual harassment against the candidate.

A former student claims Hilario Dominguez, a former political coordinator of the Chicago Teachers Union and the CTU's endorsed candidate, asked her about her dating life while they were alone in 2017.

The Chicago Tribune also reported the former student said Dominguez put his arms around her and picked her up nine years ago.

Chicago Public Schools district Inspector General Philip Wagenknecht confirmed to the Tribune that his office has revived an investigation into the allegations that it had closed earlier this summer into Dominguez.

Mayor Johnson said Wednesday that the probe and Dominguez's vision for the school district are two different matters.

"The OIG's responsibility in this moment, to answer questions with expediency, is an imperative," Mayor Johnson said, "and on a separate note, having a school district that invests in working people, it's important to me."

During a forum Tuesday night, Dominguez denied any inappropriate behavior.

Dominguez has also faced allegations of inappropriate behavior when he was working as a CPS special education teacher.

Back in 2021, Dominguez was the subject of a complaint by a fellow teacher who alleged that Dominguez made a Nazi salute and called the teacher "Hitler" in front of students, multiple published reports note. Dominguez emphasized that the teacher withdrew the complaint, and that what really happened was that he stood up for his students in the face of racism.

However, he did not deny the incident ever happened.

Speaking to CBS News Chicago's Dana Kozlov late last month, Dominguez made his case for the CPS board president position. He emphasized that he is the only candidate who brings the background of having attended Chicago Public Schools and having gone on to become a teacher in the same system.