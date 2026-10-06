Candidates for Chicago Board of Education president face off at forum

For the first time in history, Chicagoans will vote for school board president — a position the mayor has appointed for more than 30 years.

Those vying for the job tried to win voters at a forum Tuesday night, as attendees listened to the three candidates who will have an uphill battle if elected.

They must figure out a $730 million budget deficit, declining enrollment and how to negotiate with city and state leaders.

First, Jessica Biggs, a current Chicago Public Schools board member, former CPS teacher and former principal. She was fired from that position after she was accused of having staff mark kids tardy instead of absent.

Biggs says she is focused on improving the budget deficit.

"We need to pull together key members of our state legislature, city council, the 5th floor, our mayor, CPS, labor partners, civil leaders to develop a real five-year financial grade recovery plan."

Victor Henderson is an attorney and former accountant whose kids went to CPS schools.

He says his experience can get the district on more solid financial ground.

"I know numbers. I am the only person in the race who has been trained to understand balance sheets, income statements, cash flow analysis."

And there's Hilario Dominguez — a former CPS special education teacher, student and endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Moderators asked him if he would work on behalf of them or the people.

"I have been fighting for the people all my life before I even knew what a union was before I could vote, so people should look at my track record."

One question Dominguez skirted away from involved current allegations against him.

The Chicago Tribune confirmed the CPS inspector general has reopened an investigation into Dominguez after a student accused him of asking about her dating life when he was alone with her in 2017.

Before Tuesday night's conversation, he addressed those claims.

"Today I sat down with the OIG (Office of Inspector General) ... These rumors attempted to frame our mentor-mentee relationship as an inappropriate one. It was not only personally hurtful, but also had long-lasting, damaging effects on my life."

"It's a whole new job. No one has ever done this job before," said Loyola University associate professor of education Charles Tocci

Tocci says whoever takes office in January will be vital to combat big issues with CPS.

"The school board will have to develop a new relationship with city hall and city council to negotiate for TIF funding, to negotiate pension payments and other kinds of city services."