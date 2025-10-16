Mayor Brandon Johnson proposes record TIF surplus to help eliminate $1.2 billion budget shortfall for 2026

Hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's prolonged and ugly budget fight at City Hall, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday presented a 2026 spending plan that avoids a property tax hike by declaring a massive TIF surplus and going after wealthy corporations to pay more in taxes.

Despite facing a nearly $1.2 billion budget shortfall, the mayor has repeatedly insisted he would not seek a property tax increase for 2026, after his proposal for a $300 million property tax hike last year was met with unanimous opposition from the City Council.

In order to balance the city's $16.6 billion budget for next year, Johnson plans to declare a record $1 billion surplus from the city's tax increment financing districts, or TIFs, the special taxing districts designed to spur development in specific areas of the city.

That TIF surplus would be nearly double the previous record $570 million surplus Johnson relied on last year.

Of the $1 billion surplus, $157.6 million would go to the city's budget, with the rest going to other taxing bodies in the Chicago area, including the Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Park District. The mayor's budget team said CPS would receive approximately $520 million from the TIF surplus.

While aldermen rely on TIF funds for economic development projects in their wards, 26 City Council members this summer signed a letter vowing to back a TIF surplus to help CPS reimburse City Hall for a $175 million pension payment covering non-teacher employees and to avoid taking out a high-interest loan to help balance the school district's budget.

Meantime, Johnson also is proposing a number of taxes targeting wealthy corporations, which he has repeatedly argued need to pay more.

The mayor is proposing a first-of-its-kind "social media amusement tax" that would raise an estimated $31 million by taxing social media companies 50 cents per active user over 100,000 in Chicago. The revenue from that tax would be dedicated to funding the city's mental health clinics and mental health crisis response program.

The budget would raise another $333.2 million in new revenue by increasing the city's personal property lease transaction tax, which is imposed on the lease or rental of personal property, including cloud computing and software services.

Johnson also is pushing for a "community safety surcharge" that would essentially revive a per-employee head tax on large businesses. The mayor's office said tax would be $21 per employee per month for companies with 100 or more employees, although it would exempt 97% of such businesses, and apply only to 3% of large corporations.

The mayor's budget team estimates that tax would raise $100 million for the city's coffers.

Under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the City Council elimiated the city's original head tax in 2014, after Emanuel argued it was a job killer that punished businesses for creating more jobs.

Johnson also is proposing a new "yacht tax" that significantly increases the rate for boat mooring at Chicago's harbors to bring in an additional $4.1 million a year.

The mayor's office said the budget plan also will cut $200 million in existing costs by continuing an existing targeted hiring freeze – which exempts public safety jobs like police and firefighters – as well as consolidating office space, selling vacant city land, reducing police overtime spending, and increasing cost recovery efforts for large special events. The budget plan would set a cap on police overtime that could only be increased if the City Council voted to approve an additional appropriation.

City Council members will spend the next month poring over the mayor's budget plan in a series of departmental budget hearings at City Hall, where they'll question the mayor's budget team and individual agencies about the spending plan before possibly offering amendments to Johnson's budget.

A final budget vote could come as early as next month, depending on how quickly Johnson can get the 26 votes he needs to approve his budget.