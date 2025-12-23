Woman dies one day after house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman has died after a house fire that injured two other people on Sunday in the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The fire started at 3:08 p.m. Sunday in a bungalow in the 4700 block of North Kewanee Avenue. Fire Department officials said two people were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, and one was hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed one of the victims, 52-year-old Jennifer M. Klebba, was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

An autopsy for Klebba has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Firefighters also treated two cats with oxygen after the house fire, and they were taken to a veterinarian by a neighbor.