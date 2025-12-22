3 injured in house fire in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood

Three people were hurt on Sunday in a house fire in the Mayfair neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at 3:08 p.m. Sunday in a one-and-a-half-story bungalow in the 4700 block of North Kewanee Avenue, not so far from Elston Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital from the scene in serious-to-critical condition. One was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the other to Swedish Hospital.

One person was also taken in fair-to-serious condition to Swedish Hospital.

Firefighters also treated two cats with oxygen, and they were taken to a veterinarian by a neighbor.