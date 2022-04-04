Maxwell Street Market Opens To Full Capacity For First Time In 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago tradition continues as Maxwell Street Market opens for the season.

The market was shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year visitors were able to attend a scaled back version.

This year the market is open at full capacity. Shoppers can browse and purchase clothing, household items, art, food and more.

The market has been a Chicago stable for more than a century.

Maxwell Street Market is free and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through mid December.