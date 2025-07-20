Maury Ettleson, Chicago area auto dealer known for Celozzi-Ettleson Chevrolet and its iconic commercials, dies at 93

Chicago area auto dealer Maury Ettleson, known by generations of Chicagoans for his TV commercials alongside business partner Nick Celozzi for their Elmhurst, Illinois Chevrolet dealership "where you always save more money," died last week.

Ettleson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 16, at his home in north suburban Lincolnshire, his family wrote in a published obituary. He was 93 years old.

Maury Ettleson Shalom Memorial Funeral Home

Ettleson told the Chicago Tribune in 1992 that he grew up in the Wicker Park neighborhood, near the iconic intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues. Ettleson co-founded Celozzi-Ettleson Chevrolet with Celozzi in 1968.

The dealership thrived throughout the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, and was known as "the biggest Chevrolet dealership in America."

In their fondly remembered commercials, appearing side-by-side often in colorful suits or sweaters and ties in line with the fashions of the times, Celozzi and Ettleson would trade lines as they stood side-by-side or each showed off various vehicles in their inventory.

"At Celozzi-Ettleson Chevrolet, in Elmhurst, at York and Roosevelt Roads," Ettleson would say at the conclusion of each commercial, before the pair each held up sheaves of cash and said in unison, "Where you always save more money!"

Crain's Chicago Business reported at one point that Celozzi-Ettleson spent $1 million per year on television advertising, and to great success.

Nick Celozzi and Maury Ettleson in a 1985 Celozzi-Ettleson Chevrolet commercial. Celozzi-Ettleson Chevrolet

At one point, Celozzi and Ettleson even parodied themselves in a Pizza Hut commercial, waving sheaves of pepperoni instead of cash as they touted Pizza Hut, in unison, "Where you always get great pepperoni!" The Pizza Hut commercial also featured the late Elmer Lynn Hauldren as the Empire Man of Empire Carpet ad fame.

Celozzi and Ettleson sold their dealership in 2000, according to published reports.

Ettleson's son, Mike Ettleson, followed his father into the auto dealership business.

Ettleson's published obituary noted that he was a supporter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and an avid tennis player, baseball fan, and book and music lover. He was married for 68 years to his wife, Ruth, who died this past March 17.

A memorial service for Ettleson is planned for Monday.