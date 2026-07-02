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2 dead, 2 critically injured after mass shooting at gas station in Auburn Gresham

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two people died, and two others were critically injured after a mass shooting at a gas station in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood overnight. 

Chicago police said four people were standing outside a BP gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street after midnight when a group of four people approached and fired shots, hitting the victims. 

Police said a 53-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials have not identified the victims. 

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

A 33-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his body. 

Video from the scene shows more than 50 evidence markers. 

CTA buses along Halsted are being rerouted. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

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