2 dead, 2 critically injured after mass shooting at gas station in Auburn Gresham

Two people died, and two others were critically injured after a mass shooting at a gas station in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police said four people were standing outside a BP gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street after midnight when a group of four people approached and fired shots, hitting the victims.

Police said a 53-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials have not identified the victims.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his body.

Video from the scene shows more than 50 evidence markers.

CTA buses along Halsted are being rerouted.

Area Two detectives are investigating.