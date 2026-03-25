Mars Snacking announces 600 new jobs in Chicago as it expands global headquarters

Mars Snacking and Gov. JB Pritzker announced the company is creating 600 new jobs as it expands its global headquarters in Chicago.

Mars Snacking will open a new regional office hub in the city's Fulton Market District and a new global office in downtown Chicago, taking over the former Kellanova global and North American headquarters. These new offices will house the company's North American Region, Accelerator Division and Global Functions teams.

More than 4,000 people already work for Mars Snacking in the city. The company has committed to investing $100 million and creating 602 new full-time jobs as part of its Economic Development for a Growing Economy agreement with the state of Illinois.