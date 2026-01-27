Despite mothers' conviction for concealing infants 2017 death in Markham, search for killer continues

A mother sits in jail after being found guilty of her involvement in the murder of her 1-year-old daughter.

Despite the conviction in the 2017 case, police in south suburban Markham said it continues to weigh on them as they search for the baby's killer.

A picture of baby Ana Maria Townsend being held by her mother is how many remember the infant. For Markham investigators, they recall finding her in the attic of a torched home back in 2017.

"She was wrapped in a blanket," said Deputy Fire Chief Scott Adams

"It hits you right in your heart," said Markham Police Commander Jessie Jones.

"We were carrying her out, we didn't know how she died," Adams said.

"It doesn't go away ... ever," Jones said.

For two Markham first responders, the murder became personal.

"I'm from the neighborhood, it's my community, and it happened in our community," Adams said.

Chief Adams knew an abandoned home catching fire in the summer of 2017 was suspicious. Yet, the discovery of the baby quickly turned an arson case into a murder case.

"Anytime you have a loss of life, especially a young child, it's horrific. I'm a father, it just tears at your heartstrings," he said.

Lead detective Jones said the baby was Jane Doe for months.

"The maternal grandparents came forward and provided DNA samples upon seeing press releases and believed it to be their granddaughter," Jones said.

The grandparents reported their daughter and the baby's mother, Melody Townsend, missing at the time. For five years, detectives looked for Townsend.

Eventually, leads took them to Los Angeles, where in 2023, Markham police announced Townsend's arrest for child endangerment, concealing a homicide, and aiding a fugitive.

On Monday, a jury found Townsend guilty of endangerment and concealing a homicide, but the murderer is still out there.

"We definitely believe someone else is involved, and we're going to continue to investigate that," Jones said.

Markham police have never said publicly if the baby's father is involved, but he has not been seen since 2017. As Townsend waits to be sentenced, Commander Jones hopes for one thing.

"She knows what she has to do, she knows what she should do ... come clean," Jones said.

The home where baby Ana Maria died was recently torn down, and Adams was present.

"A little bit of an ending to a bad situation," he said.

Until someone appears in court charged with the murder, this case will still weigh on everyone.

"There's still a homicide that needs to be investigated. It's not over," Jones said.