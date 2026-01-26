Watch CBS News
Mother found guilty of child endangerment, concealing death of infant found inside vacant Markham home in 2017

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
The mother of an infant found dead inside a vacant home in Markham in 2017 was found guilty of child endangerment and concealing a homicide on Monday, city officials said.

Melody Townsend was convicted after the body of her daughter, Ana Marie Townsend, was found by first responders wrapped in plastic inside the attic of a burned, abandoned home in the 15400 block of Hamlin Avenue in Markham in 2017. The baby's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Melody and the child's father, Rico Garrett, vanished weeks after the fire. She was taken into custody in 2023 after tips led to her location in California. Garrett remains on the run, with Melody declining to provide information on his whereabouts.

She was also charged with concealing and aiding a fugitive, but that charge was later dropped. 

She is due back in court on March 9.

