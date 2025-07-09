Watch CBS News
Funeral to be held for Marjay Dotson, 15-year-old shot and killed at Chicago park

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
A teenager shot and killed at Douglass Park last month will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

A Chicago Park District lifeguard is accused of killing 15-year-old Marjay Dotson, and shooting 14-year-old Jeremy Herred near the park's pool on June 26.

Police and prosecutors have said 55-year-old Charles Leto was fixing his bike at Douglas Park shortly after the pool closed, when he got into an argument with a 15-year-old boy while Marjay and Jeremy were walking down the same sidewalk.

As the three boys walked past Leto, he stood up, pulled out a gun, and started shooting, killing Marjay and wounding Jeremy.

Prosecutors said Leto claimed he had been attacked at the park, and fired in self-defense, but video footage obtained in the case contradicts his story.

Leto has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Marjay's funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Healing Temple Church in the Austin neighborhood.

