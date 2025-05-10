Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Marengo, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Chicago's far northwestern suburbs.

Marengo Fire & Rescue District crews responded to the crash around 3:20 p.m. near County Line Road and Harmony Road in unincorporated McHenry County near Marengo.

Crews found a motorcycle in a ditch, and a bystander was administering CPR to the man who had been riding the motorcycle, officials said.

Paramedics called a helicopter to the scene, but due to the severity of the victim's injuries, instead took him to a local hospital by ambulance.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of the crash.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

