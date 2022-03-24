Watch CBS News

Marcus Stroman gives up two runs, strikes three out as Cubs beat A's in Spring Training play

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Marcus Stroman was on the mound as the Cubs took on the Oakland A's in Cactus League play on Wednesday.

Stroman gave up two runs on three hits in two innings, but he did strike out three.

The Cubs were down 2-1 in the third, but got some offense from Jason Heyward – who drilled one to the gap in the right center.

That brought in Nick Madrigal to tie it at 2.

The cubs won 5-4.

