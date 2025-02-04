Watch CBS News
Marcus Jordan, son of Bulls legend Michael Jordan, arrested on DUI and cocaine charges in Florida

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Marcus Jordan, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, is facing a slew of criminal charges following a police chase near Orlando, Florida.

TMZ reports Marcus Jordan was booked into the Orange County Jail in Orlando for driving under the influence, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. Jordan allegedly fled from a traffic stop before getting his Lamborghini stuck on a set of railroad tracks early Tuesday in Maitland, Florida. 

After noticing the strong odor of alcohol while questioning him, police ordered him out of his car, arrested him for DUI, and found white powder in his pocket, which later tested positive for cocaine, TMZ reports.

Police said Jordan was combative with officers when they placed him in a squad car, then sang the whole way to jail.

He was released from custody hours later after posting bail.

