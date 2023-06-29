March For Our Lives rallying outside courthouse as hearing to challenge assault weapons ban begins

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Oral arguments begin in the 7th Circuit Court over assault weapon bans in Illinois.

March for Our Lives, activists plan to rally outside the courthouse in support of keeping the law in place. The group is hosting the rally at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning along with gun violence survivors and elected leaders.

Thursday's hearing is the first challenge to the ban to make it to a federal appellate court.

It comes from a case filed by a gun store owner in Naperville.

"In the face of tragedy, this case is a cruel betrayal of Highland Park victims and survivors and Illinoisans whose lives have been torn apart by gun violence," March For Our Lives organizers said in a written statement.