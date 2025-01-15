Man wounded in shooting involving police in St. John, Indiana

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Local police were involved in a shooting Wednesday in a normally quiet neighborhood in St. John, Indiana.

Just before 11:30 a.m., St. John, Indiana police were called for a domestic disturbance in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place.

A St. John police officer arrived at the scene, and a fight ensured that led to gunfire.

A 40-year-old man was wounded and was taken to an area hospital.

The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's office was investigating late Wednesday.