Man wounded in shooting involving police in St. John, Indiana
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Local police were involved in a shooting Wednesday in a normally quiet neighborhood in St. John, Indiana.
Just before 11:30 a.m., St. John, Indiana police were called for a domestic disturbance in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place.
A St. John police officer arrived at the scene, and a fight ensured that led to gunfire.
A 40-year-old man was wounded and was taken to an area hospital.
The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's office was investigating late Wednesday.