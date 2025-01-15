Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wounded in shooting involving police in St. John, Indiana

By Dan Kraemer

/ CBS Chicago

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Local police were involved in a shooting  Wednesday in a normally quiet neighborhood in St. John, Indiana.

Just before 11:30 a.m., St. John, Indiana police were called for a domestic disturbance in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place.

A St. John police officer arrived at the scene, and a fight ensured that led to gunfire.

A 40-year-old man was wounded and was taken to an area hospital.

The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's office was investigating late Wednesday.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.