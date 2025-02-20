Watch CBS News
Man, woman shot at auto dealership on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A man and a woman were shot and wounded in an auto dealership in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Thursday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., the 20-year-old man and the 50-year-old woman were inside South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep, at 7340 S. Western Ave., when someone came in and shot them both.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately confirmed.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

