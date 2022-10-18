Man, woman hospitalized after midday shooting in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital around midday on Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood.

The victims, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue around 12:44 p.m. when an suspect approached in a car and began firing shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds to her body. The man sustained one gunshot wound, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is in serious condition. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

No one was arrested.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.