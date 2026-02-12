Man, woman found shot to death inside Brighton Park home

A 70-year-old man was among two people found dead inside a home in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call for two people shot just after 8 p.m. and found a 70-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman unresponsive in the 4500 South Albany Avenue.

Police said the victims had gunshot wounds to the face and head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

Area One detectives are investigating.