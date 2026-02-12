Watch CBS News
Man, woman found shot to death inside Brighton Park home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 70-year-old man was among two people found dead inside a home in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said officers responded to a call for two people shot just after 8 p.m. and found a 70-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman unresponsive in the 4500 South Albany Avenue. 

Police said the victims had gunshot wounds to the face and head and were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

