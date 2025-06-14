FBI seek man wanted in Kildeer, Illinois bank robbery

Authorities are searching for a man they said robbed a bank Friday morning in far northwest suburban Kildeer.

The FBI says he robbed a Bank of America on Rand Road around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said he gave a note to the teller implying he had a gun, but he didn't pull one out.

He got away with an unspecified amount of cash and drove off in a newer model GMC Acadia.

No Injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a white man about 5-feet-7-inches tall, 210 pounds, and around 60 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, gray shirt, and black and silver glasses.

FBI

Kildeer police and the FBI are asking anyone with information, specifically anyone who was driving a Tesla vehicle in the vicinity of the bank and the Whole Foods parking lot between 10 and 10:30 a.m., to contact the FBI Chicago North Office at 847-734-9833 or the Kildeer Police Department at 847-438-6644.