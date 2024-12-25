Man under influence dies after calling police, claiming someone tried to kill him in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after being under the influence and telling police someone was trying to kill him in Joliet early Christmas morning.

Joliet police said just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 400 block of South Larking Avenue after a man called 911 reporting someone pulled a gun on him and was attempting to kill him.

Arriving officers found the man, 39, inside the station who was the caller.

As Officers attempted to speak to him, he exhibited erratic behavior and was making irrational statements, sweated profusely, and repeatedly claimed that someone was trying to kill him, police said.

Based on his behavior, officers believed he was under the influence of an unknown substance. They then attempted to detain him and requested an ambulance for a medical evaluation for safety reasons. During this, the man continued to yell, act erratically, and struggle with officers but was detained in handcuffs after he had fallen to the ground after pulling away.

While on the ground, the man appeared to lose consciousness. Officers deployed Narcan, which briefly revived him, and repositioned his body. Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived to provide further medical assistance. The male was transported to St Joseph Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said no evidence was found supporting the man's claim of another individual with a gun. During the investigation, officers located his damaged vehicle near the 200 block of Emery Street, and it was determined that the vehicle had struck a fence at the rear of Pizza for U in the 100 block of South Larkin Avenue and a tree in the 200 block of Emery Street.

The identification of the man and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

In accordance with departmental policy, the officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was immediately notified and is currently investigating this incident.