Man tries to set fire in Chicago high-rise hallway

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man tried to set a fire in the hallway of a high-rise building in Kenwood Monday night. 

A neighbor confronted the man who had barricaded himself in an apartment, inside 4700 Lake Park Apartments. 

Emergency responders arrived around 11 p.m. and a SWAT team took the man into custody. 

He is at a local hospital undergoing an evaluation.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 5:23 AM CST

