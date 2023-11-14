Man tries to set fire in Chicago high-rise hallway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man tried to set a fire in the hallway of a high-rise building in Kenwood Monday night.
A neighbor confronted the man who had barricaded himself in an apartment, inside 4700 Lake Park Apartments.
Emergency responders arrived around 11 p.m. and a SWAT team took the man into custody.
He is at a local hospital undergoing an evaluation.
