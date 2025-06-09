Watch CBS News
Man, teenage boy shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A man and a 15-year-old boy were shot and wounded Monday evening in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

At 7:19 p.m., the boy and the 33-year-old man were near an alley off the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they were both struck by unknown gunfire, police said.

The teen was struck in the back and was reported in fair condition at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

The man was struck in the torso and leg and was reported in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody late Monday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

