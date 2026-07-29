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Man, teen shot inside Greater Grand Crossing apartment building, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were injured in a shooting inside a South Side apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West Winneconna Parkway in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victims, while inside the apartment building, were shot when an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into the victims' residence from the hallway.

The 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 13-year-old suffered a graze wound to both his calves and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

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