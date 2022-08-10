Watch CBS News
Man takes 8-month-old baby, hits 17-year-old girl during home invasion in Irving Park

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police said a baby was taken during a home invasion in Irving Park Tuesday night. 

Just after 10 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl was home, in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street, when a man kicked in the door and demanded she put an 8-month-old baby in a car seat.

The teen told police the man hit her in the head and drove away from the scene with the baby. 

Police said this is incident is "domestic related." 

Police are investigating. 

First published on August 10, 2022 / 4:54 AM

