Watch CBS News
Local News

Man struck, killed by CTA Blue Line train on Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being struck by a CTA Blue Line train Sunday morning

Police say an unknown male victim was struck by the incoming train, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue around 4 a.m.

The unknown man was severed at the mid-body and the Chicago Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Blue Line trains stopped from Pulaski to LaSalle for investigation.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 8:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.