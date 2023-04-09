Man struck, killed by CTA Blue Line train on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being struck by a CTA Blue Line train Sunday morning
Police say an unknown male victim was struck by the incoming train, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue around 4 a.m.
The unknown man was severed at the mid-body and the Chicago Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Blue Line trains stopped from Pulaski to LaSalle for investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.