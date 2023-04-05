Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago crime: Man struck in face, robbed in West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hit in the face and robbed of his belongings in West Town Wednesday morning.

Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside his vehicle, in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, when two unknown vehicles, a red and gray mid-size SUV, approached.   

A group of four unknown men exited the vehicles and opened the victim's car door. 

The suspects struck the victim in the face and took his personal belongings before getting back into the SUVs and fleeing southbound.

The victim received a cut to his face and was treated on scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 11:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.