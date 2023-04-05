Chicago crime: Man struck in face, robbed in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hit in the face and robbed of his belongings in West Town Wednesday morning.

Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside his vehicle, in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, when two unknown vehicles, a red and gray mid-size SUV, approached.

A group of four unknown men exited the vehicles and opened the victim's car door.

The suspects struck the victim in the face and took his personal belongings before getting back into the SUVs and fleeing southbound.

The victim received a cut to his face and was treated on scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.