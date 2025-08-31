Man struck, critically injured by car in Chicago's University Village community

A man was struck and critically injured by a car in a hit-and-run in Chicago's University Village neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said at 12:30 p.m., a Chevrolet struck a 21-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street. The Chevrolet also struck an unoccupied parked car, and then fled the scene, police said.

The man who was hit by the car was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet had not been located as of late Sunday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.