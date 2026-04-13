Man struck at bus stop after crash in Chicago's Lakeview community

A man was hurt in Chicago's Lakeview community after a car involve in a crash veered into a CTA bus shelter where the victim was standing on Sunday night.

Police were called at 10:38 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, at the busy and complex six-way intersection with Lincoln and Ashland avenues.

Police said a 19-year-old man was traveling south on Ashland Avenue in a white sport-utility vehicle before making a right turn onto Belmont Avenue.

While doing so, the driver sideswiped another vehicle, which was headed west on Belmont Avenue.

After this initial collision, the white SUV veered to the right and struck a Chicago Transit Authority bus shelter in front of the Belmont Avenue side of the building that houses Garfield's Beverage.

A man who was standing nearby was struck, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The drivers involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

Traffic citations were to be issued in the crash.