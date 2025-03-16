Police warn of man stealing cars with tow truck after crashes in Chicago's South Loop

Chicago Police on Sunday issued a warning about someone who has been stealing cars with a tow truck following traffic crashes in the South Loop area in recent weeks.

Police specified two incidents that have transpired over the past few weeks. Both times, drivers were involved in a crash, and a man pulled up to the crash scene in a tow truck and towed their cars without permission.

The cars were taken to unknown locations by a fictitious tow company, and the victims tried to contact the tow truck driver and company with no success, police said.

The first incident happened Wednesday, Feb. 26, at noon, on DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of 18th Street, between Soldier Field and the McCormick Place Lakeside Center. The other happened at 7:40 a.m. Saturday, March 8, in the 1800 block of South Clark Street.

The rogue tow truck operator was described only as a man between the ages of 25 and 30.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263 or send an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-3-018.