Man, 37, stabbed to death inside car on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed to death in his car following a fight on the city's West Side Saturday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., the 37-year-old victim was in a fight with an unknown suspect, in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The suspect approached the victim while in his car and stabbed him in the neck and three more times in the chest.

The victim then self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody.

Area four detectives are investigating.