Man stabbed to death while walking on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed to death while walking in the Englewood neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said that around 4:43 a.m., a man was walking with two others when a car pulled up, and three people got out of the vehicle.

One of the offenders stabbed the victim multiple times and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The age of the victim was not released.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.