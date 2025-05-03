Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death near sidewalk on South Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
CBS Chicago

A 39-year-old man is dead after being stabbed while near the sidewalk Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a sharp object and swung at him.

The victim was stabbed in the chest area and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one was in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

