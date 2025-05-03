Man stabbed to death near sidewalk on South Side, police say

A 39-year-old man is dead after being stabbed while near the sidewalk Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a sharp object and swung at him.

The victim was stabbed in the chest area and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one was in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.