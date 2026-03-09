Man stabbed during quarrel on Chicago's Stony Island Avenue, suspect in custody

A 41-year-old man was hospitalized early Monday after being stabbed in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood.

Police said at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, the man was quarreling with another man in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue when the second man pulled out a sharp object and attacked.

The victim suffered multiple puncture wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A knife was seen on the ground at the scene.

Responding officers saw a man who matched the description nearby and took him into custody.

Crime scenes were set up in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue, and outside the

South Shore Motel & Suites, about a block north at 8101 S. Stony Island Ave. It was not immediately confirmed whether this was where the suspected attacker was apprehended.

The incident was believed to be domestic in nature.