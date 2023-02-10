Man, 59, stabbed while outside in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hurt after being stabbed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said around 12:42 a.m., the victim, 59, was outside, in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue, when two men in a black sedan approached.

They got out, produced a sharp object, and stabbed the victim in the leg, back, and elbow, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

The offenders got back into the sedan and fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.