Man stabbed during fight on Roosevelt Red Line platform
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday morning.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of South State Street around 4:39 a.m.
Police said a 40-year-old man was fighting with an unidentified male who produced a sharp object and struck the victim in his back.
The offender fled on foot, police said.
The male was transported to Northwestern in fair condition with a laceration to the back.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
