Man stabbed during fight on Roosevelt Red Line platform

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of South State Street around 4:39 a.m.

Police said a 40-year-old man was fighting with an unidentified male who produced a sharp object and struck the victim in his back.

The offender fled on foot, police said.

The male was transported to Northwestern in fair condition with a laceration to the back.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 7:44 AM

