$1,000 reward offered for man sought in bank robbery in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a bank in the Loop Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the Citibank just before 10 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue. The suspect walked in, displayed a demand note, and implied that he had a handgun.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

He is described as a White man between 30 and 40, standing between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 7, with a medium build. He was last wearing a black and white patterned hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

FBI

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.