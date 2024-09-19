Watch CBS News
Local News

$1,000 reward offered for man sought in bank robbery in Chicago Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a bank in the Loop Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the Citibank just before 10 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue. The suspect walked in, displayed a demand note, and implied that he had a handgun.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

He is described as a White man between 30 and 40, standing between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 7, with a medium build. He was last wearing a black and white patterned hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

loop-bank-robber.png
FBI

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.