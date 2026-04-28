Man wrapped in large gray comforter sought for simple battery on train in the Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said committed a simple battery while on a train in the Loop on Monday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 600 block of South State Street.

Police said the man committed a simple battery against a passenger while entering a train.

He is described as a Black man and was wearing a blue hooded sweater, gray pants, and gray shoes with white bottoms. He was last seen with a gray comforter wrapped around his head and shoulders.

The man pictured above is being sought by Chicago police for a simple battery that happened on a train in the Loop on Monday morning. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK232773.