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Man wrapped in large gray comforter sought for simple battery on train in the Loop

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said committed a simple battery while on a train in the Loop on Monday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 600 block of South State Street. 

Police said the man committed a simple battery against a passenger while entering a train. 

He is described as a Black man and was wearing a blue hooded sweater, gray pants, and gray shoes with white bottoms. He was last seen with a gray comforter wrapped around his head and shoulders.

Man sought for simple battery in the loop
The man pictured above is being sought by Chicago police for a simple battery that happened on a train in the Loop on Monday morning. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK232773.

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