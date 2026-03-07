Man sought in February CTA Red Line train robbery, attempted robbery

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said robbed a passenger and attempted to rob another minutes apart on a CTA Red Line train last month.

Both incidents occurred after 7 a.m. on Feb. 21 near the Cermak-Chinatown stop in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, and close to the 47th Street stop in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

Police said the victims were approached by the suspect, who allegedly participated with others in taking the victim's property, and attempted to take another victim's property by the use of force.

Images of the suspect were released on Friday.

Chicago police are searching for the man pictured above for his involvement in a robbery and attempted robbery on a CTA Red Line train on Feb. 21. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes/ Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers JK157234 and JK157315.